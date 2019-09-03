Binance Acquires Crypto Exchange JEX to Boost Derivatives Offerings

Binance has announced the acquisition of crypto exchange JEX in a bid to boost its crypto derivatives offerings for pro traders.

Seychelles-registered JEX offers spot and derivatives (including options and futures) trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether.

Going forward under Binance management, the derivatives exchange will be known as Binance JEX. JEX offers its own token, also called JEX, which will continue to be guided by its existing foundation, Binance said.

Related: Binance Launches Two Crypto Futures Platforms for User Testing

Binance plans to first distribute the tokens to users through "marketing activities and community incentives" before ultimately clawing back and burning them via means including trading commissions, according to the announcement.

Binance did not disclose the terms of the acquisition deal.

"JEX has a seasoned developer team with proven experience in cryptoasset product development. JEX has developed solid derivatives product offerings including perpetual contracts and options, which are aligned with Binance's product roadmaps in the cryptoasset derivatives market," said Binance co-founder Yi He.

Just yesterday, Binance announced that it had made two testnets for its planned futures platform available for user testing, with competitions to encourage user participation before a live launch.

Related: Binance Funds 40 Developers to Build Open-Source Crypto Software

Binance image via Shutterstock

Related Stories