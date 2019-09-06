Billionaire Li Ka-Shing offered C$12.4 bln for Canada's Inter Pipeline

Quantcast

Sept 6 Reuters - Canada'sInter Pipeline Ltd rejected a C$12.4 billion$9.37 billion buyout offer from Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing'sCK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd in July, the Globe and Mail late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the two companies (graphic).

Inter Pipeline had said previously that it had received a takeover bid in August without naming the buyer. It also said then it was not in talks to sell.

Shares of the company, which owns pipelines in Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as oil storage tanks in Canada and Europe, have risen about 16% since its August statement on the offer.

