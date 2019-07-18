Bill Ackman finds activist attention unappealing

Reuters





By Neil Unmack

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bill Ackman is finding out what it's like to be on the receiving end of an activist attack. The Pershing Square Capital Management founder's $4 billionLondon-listed vehicle is incurring investor wrath over its depressed share price. The experience may teach Ackman a little sympathy for his targets.

Asset Value Investors, which owns 3% of PSH, has a solution straight out of the activist playbook. It wants the trust to buy back lots more of its shares. That's why AVI was annoyed when PSH issued new 20-year debt, as a more geared, less flexible balance sheet makes big buybacks harder. The investor also thinks PSH's board is too soft on Ackman.

Ackman's investments have performed far better this year. But he can't rest on his laurels. Investment companies sporting big discounts are fertile ground for hedge funds who buy stock on the cheap and sell when the discount narrows. The fact that PSH owns liquid stocks like Chipotle Mexican Grill, makes it a low-risk target.

Still, the Pershing Square boss has some defences. For one, he and his team own over a fifth of PSH's shares. And PSH's quirky governance makes it even tougher for an activist to carry the day. Half of its voting rights are tied up in a separate company, overseen by independent directors.

Ackman's best tactic may be just to carry on. PSH's net asset value has risen nearly 50% this year, as the shares of Chipotle and Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International have sizzled. That kind of performance should do much more to close the discount to NAV than share buybacks. Next time the bosses of one of his targets ask for more time, though, Ackman may be a little more tolerant.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Asset Value Investors, which owns a 3% stake in Pershing Square Holdings, criticised the company's decision to issue a new $400 million bond, and said it should instead buy back more shares in a letter dated July 16.

- PSH is a $3.9 billionLondon-listed investment trust, which makes up the majority of the assets overseen by Bill Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management. As of the end of March, the vehicle held $6 billion of assets, three-quarters of the Pershing Square fund's $8 billion total.

- PSH shares have fallen 27% to around $18 since they were listed in 2014 at $25. The stock is currently trading at a roughly 30% discount to the net asset value of its holdings.

- Asset Value Investors said in its letter that the debt issue would prevent PSH from buying back stock, and that it was confident a majority of shareholders not connected with Ackman and his fund would rather the company launched a more aggressive buyback programme.

- "This latest episode has confirmed to us that shareholders would likely benefit from a newly constituted board willing and able to properly defend and represent shareholder's best interests," AVI added.