Big tobacco, recession worries push FTSE 100 lower

Aug 28 (Reuters) - London's main index dipped on Wednesdayas tobacco giants fell after American rivals Philip Morris andAltria confirmed merger talks, while a deeper inversion of theU.S. treasury yield rekindled fears of a global recession.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.3%, down for the fourthstraight session, while the midcap index .FTMC inched 0.5%lower by 0710 GMT, after getting a boost in the previous sessionfrom the opposition parties pledge to avert a no-deal Brexit.

British American TobaccoBATS.L and Imperial BrandsIMB.L were lower by 1% and 2%, respectively, after newsovernight that Philip MorrisPM.N and AltriaMO.N were intalks to reunite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Losses were limited by a 1.1% rise in BP BP.L after theBritish oil major announced a deal to sell all its Alaskanproperties for $5.6 billion to privately held Hilcorp Energy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3SR

Small-cap tour operator Thomas CookTCG.L tumbled 15%after a substantial agreement on terms of a rescue package,which Jefferies analysts said could lead to the company's sharesbeing de-listed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25O1CR (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

