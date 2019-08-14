Quantcast

Big Tech to Suffer from Trade War

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(San Francisco)

Bad news for tech investors and Silicon Valley executives-it looks like Big Tech is going to bear the brunt of the trade war. The group of stocks surged yesterday on the announcement of the delay of tariffs on China. This is because a major part of the tariffs relates to hardware that is core to technology companies' products. Most specifically, the Treasury said it would delay tariffs until December 15th on "cellphones, laptop computers, videogame consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing".

FINSUM : While this development offers some relief, it will likely be fleeting. The trade war with China is looking increasingly intractable and tech is right in the middle of it.

