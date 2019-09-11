Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Big Lots, Inc. ( BIG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.44, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIG was $24.44, representing a -45.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.13 and a 23.25% increase over the 52 week low of $19.83.

BIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) and Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ). BIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports BIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.69%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.