Big Custodial Savings for RIAs

(New York)

There is a new digital custodian in the industry who is promising 90% cost savings to RIAs on their technology and custodial costs. That new company is called Altruist, and is a commission-free custody service that intends to compete with the big players in the space at their own game. "Our goal is for everyone to really pay almost nothing", says founder Jason Wenk, continuing "How much has really changed over the last 10 years? The change is way overdue. It's not like this is some epiphany for us". The new Altruist platform will launch in October and be very easy to integrate with the existing platforms from major competitors.

FINSUM : Technology costs are eating up a huge chunk of revenue across the industry, so anyone that can lower them and still provide stellar service will have a competitive edge.