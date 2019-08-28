Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation ( BGFV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BGFV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BGFV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.07, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGFV was $2.07, representing a -64.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.85 and a 31.85% increase over the 52 week low of $1.57.

BGFV is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). BGFV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports BGFV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 337.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

