Quantcast

Biden Will Be Under Attack Tonight

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Biden Will Be Under Attack Tonight

(Washington)

The first round of the Democratic debates a few weeks ago was a little disappointing from an entertainment perspective. All the candidates seemed loathe to argue with one another, so the overall debate didn't have the electric atmosphere that many of the candidates seem to have outside the debate venue. However, tonight and tomorrow should be different, as Joe Biden is likely to be under heavy attack as the frontrunner. The field of candidates is thinning and the stakes are much higher this time, which means there are likely to be more aggressive tactics. Biden himself has said he won't be so friendly this time around.

FINSUM : If we had to make a call right now, we would say that Trump is likely to win re-reelection. Our reasoning is simple-the candidate most likely to win the Democratic bid is probably the one most tolerable to Republicans (i.e. Biden), which means the average American voter is more skewed to the right than to the left.

  • politics
  • democrats
  • biden
  • debates
  • 2020
  • Trump

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Politics


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar