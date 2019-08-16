Quantcast

Bidders keen on elevator unit -Thyssenkrupp CEO in Spiegel

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Possible bidders for Thyssenkrupp's elevator division are under pressure to come up with firm offers, the conglomerate's chief executive told German magazine Der Spiegel.

"Strategic investors and private equity will miss out at first if a listing happens," Guido Kerkhoff was quoted as saying. "This is putting them under pressure. You won't believe how many phone calls I'm currently getting from that corner."

Thyssenkrupp is evaluating a deal for elevators, seen worth up to 14 billion euros ($15.5 billion), in a dual-track process which could result in an initial public offering, a joint venture or an outright sale.

($1 = 0.9032 euros)





This article appears in: US Markets , Stocks , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: KKR ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar