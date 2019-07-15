BHVN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.99, changing hands as high as $46.37 per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHVN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.17 per share, with $67.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.71.
