BHP to pay $175 mln to Western Australia in tax dispute

By Reuters

Reuters


MELBOURNE, June 28 (Reuters) - BHP Group , has agreed to pay the state of Western Australia A$250 million ($175 million) to end a dispute over royalties paid on iron ore shipments sold through its Singapore marketing hub, the two parties said on Friday.

The State government found in January that the world's biggest miner had underpaid royalties on iron ore shipments sold via Singapore stretching back over more than a decade.

"This settlement resolves the dispute with BHP," Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement.

"BHP is pleased that this matter has been able to be co-operatively resolved with the WA Government," Edgar Basto, BHP's head of iron ore, said in a statement.

"Our priority in this matter has been to ensure a constructive and fair resolution without having to resort to lengthy and costly legal proceedings," he said.

BHP reached a deal to pay A$529 million in additional taxes to the Australian government late last year to settle a long-running tax dispute over the miner's Singapore hub on its income from 2003-2018.

($1 = 1.4273 Australian dollars)





