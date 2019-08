Reuters





Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group said on Thursday it has approved an investment of $283 million to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5% stake, is about $500 million, the miner said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.