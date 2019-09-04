BHP Group Plc (BBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 41.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBL was $42.73, representing a -17.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.87 and a 12.33% increase over the 52 week low of $38.04.

BBL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP ) and Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU ). Zacks Investment Research reports BBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.84%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

The following ETF(s) have BBL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF ( FTRI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an decrease of -13.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBL at 4.26%.