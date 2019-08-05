BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.57, changing hands as low as $50.44 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.189 per share, with $59.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.57.
