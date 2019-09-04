BHP Group Limited (BHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 41.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHP was $48.73, representing a -17.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.02 and a 12.83% increase over the 52 week low of $43.19.

BHP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ) and VALE S.A. ( VALE ). Zacks Investment Research reports BHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.84%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BHP as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund ( EWA )

Invesco BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Index Fund ( ADRA )

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund ( EPP )

iShares Global Materials ETF ( MXI )

iShares, Inc. ( PICK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWA with an decrease of -0.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BHP at 7.48%.