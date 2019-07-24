BHGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.82, changing hands as high as $24.88 per share. Baker Hughes, A GE Company shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BH GE shares , versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHGE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.09 per share, with $35.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.90.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »