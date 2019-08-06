BHC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.70, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. Bausch Health Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.20 per share, with $28.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.90.
