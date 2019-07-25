BGNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BeiGene Ltd (Symbol: BGNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $130.22, changing hands as high as $131.55 per share. BeiGene Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BGNE's low point in its 52 week range is $105.19 per share, with $194.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $130.86.
