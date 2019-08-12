BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

BGC Partners, Inc. ( BGCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BGCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.12, the dividend yield is 10.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGCP was $5.12, representing a -59.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.65 and a 14.8% increase over the 52 week low of $4.46.

BGCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). BGCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports BGCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -12.5%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGCP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF ( KBWD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -4.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BGCP at 3.5%.