BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

BG Staffing Inc ( BGSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BGSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BGSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.12, the dividend yield is 7.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGSF was $17.12, representing a -42.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.59 and a 7.61% increase over the 52 week low of $15.91.

BGSF is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. ( GIB ) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ( BAH ). BGSF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57.

