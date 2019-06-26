Quantcast

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

B&G Foods, Inc. ( BGS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.74, the dividend yield is 8.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $21.74, representing a -35.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.50 and a 6.31% increase over the 52 week low of $20.45.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.7%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF ( PSCC )
  • Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSTA with an increase of 9.26% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 6.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
