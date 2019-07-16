BG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.29, changing hands as low as $55.80 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.26 per share, with $72.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.96.
