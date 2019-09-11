BFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.19, changing hands as high as $54.14 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.49 per share, with $58.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.92.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »