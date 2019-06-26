BFS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.06, changing hands as low as $52.52 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $45.49 per share, with $60.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.52.
