BFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.40, changing hands as low as $57.01 per share. Bank First Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BFC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.0201 per share, with $76.8955 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.67.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »