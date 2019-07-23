Beyond Meat (BYND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $195.48, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 37.74% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BYND as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2019.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BYND currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.