Beyond Meat (BYND) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Calling Beyond Meat’s (BYND) May IPO a success would be a gross understatement. Thanks to surging consumer demand from alternative proteins and tailwinds from its well-differentiated product offering, BYND stock price has skyrocketed from a $25 IPO pricing to around $240 for a return of 860%. But investors will be looking at the quarterly results for details on the company’s growth plan and determining whether Beyond Meat has more room to run.

The alternative meat phenom is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Bears argue about the rapid rise in the share price that has pushed the stock to now trade at around 100 times sales and 300 times cash. So, it goes without saying, valuation concerns have been raised. There are also concerns about the company’s TAM, or total addressable market relative to Beyond’s current market cap, which at $14 billion, has surpassed those of traditional food companies.

But as the company’s stock price has exceeded the expected revenue growth opportunity, estimates suggest the market for plant-based foods and alternative meats could reach $10 billion in the next three years. And from there, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% from 2017 to 2022. Some estimates see this as a $2.1 trillion market globally in five years. As such, on Monday investors will want to hear the management outlines plans to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist while outlining its path towards profitability.

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the El Segundo, Calif.-based company to lose 8 cents per share on revenue of $52.71 million. This will be Beyond’s second earnings report as a public company. For the full year, ending January 2020, the loss is projected to be 27 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $224 million. The expected full-year revenue would mark a rise of 140%. And that’s after revenue had already jumped 170% last year to $87.9 million.

Consumer demand for imitation-meat offerings has skyrocketed so much in the past year that Beyond Meat has had a hard time keeping its products on the shelves. Some 15% of U.S. restaurants offered meatless burgers in March, according to a Technomic Inc. study of menus from 6,000 operators. This has also left restaurants such as White Castle, Del Taco Restaurants, Carl’s Jr. and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers scrambling to stock their freezers with one of their most popular menu items.

These are great problems for Beyond Meat to have. The company must, nonetheless, address these issues to keep its high-flying stock from falling. With the company not yet profitable, struggles with the supply-chain could derail expectations. Despite the high expectations, Wall Street expects the company to easily surpass consensus and raise guidance. This is because of the demand/supply imbalance that exists, which investors are hoping the company can eventually resolve.

In other words, while the stock seems pricey today, the optimism with Beyond seems well-paced. And to the extent the company can assure the Street it can solve its supply chain challenges and provide strong guidance for fiscal 2020, the stock will continue to rise.