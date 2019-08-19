Quantcast

Beyond Meat Burgers Coming to Hello Fresh Meal Kits

By William White,

Shutterstock photo

Beyond Meat burgers are going to start showing up in Hello Fresh meal kits next month.

Customers at Hello Fresh can begin adding Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND ) Beyond Burger to their orders and they will show up starting on Sept. 14. This means that customers that have an issue with eating real meat can substitute is for this plant-based protein.

The first of the Beyond Meat burgers being added to the menu is the "Goudalicious Beyond Burger". This is a burger that comes with caramelized onion jam, mustard aioli and gouda cheese. It also comes with a side of potato wedges, reports Food Business News .

This change is specifically for U.S. customers of Hello Fresh. It comes after the meal-kit company has already been sending Beyond Meat products out to its Canadian customers for a few weeks now.

Interestingly enough, Hello Fresh isn't the only meal-kit company that has a deal to offer Beyond Meat burgers on its menu. Another deal was announced last month that has Blue Apron  (NYSE: APRN ) adding the burgers to its meal kits. Those customers should start seeing their first meal kits with Beyond Meat burgers show up this week.

It isn't just meal kits that are looking to add more Beyond Meat options to their menu. Another recent bit of news includes a deal with Subway . Earlier this month the company announced its new Beyond Meatball Marinara sub . This is a sub that is basically the same as the normal Meatball Marinara one, but uses Beyond Meat Meatballs instead of real ones.

