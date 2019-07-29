Quantcast

Beyond Meat beats revenue estimates, raises forecast as demand sizzles

July 29 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc on Monday said demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages soared in the second quarter and prompted an increase in its full-year forecast but shares tumbled when the company announced plans for a stock offering.

The company's shares initially traded higher after the close of regular trading, but tumbled more 10% to $199.21 when it said it will offer 3 million shares from selling stock holders and 250,000 from the company itself to raise funds to expand its manufacturing facilities that are being stretched by booming demand for its plant-based burgers and sausages.

Beyond Meat's shares have surged over 780% since the IPO in May as the company's meat alternatives have entered the menus of restaurants such as Carl's Jr and on shelves of grocers including Kroger Co .

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170% to $240 million in 2019, up from the prior $210 million it had forecast just last month.





