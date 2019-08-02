Quantcast

Beware the Trump-Powell Squeeze

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Beware the Trump-Powell Squeeze

(New York)

The market is going through a fit, and it is entirely self-induced. Firstly, the Fed hit markets with an unexpected lack of dovishness earlier this week. Then, just a day after, President Trump did what many feared he would-he announced another large round of tariff hikes on $300 bn of Chinese goods. Many suspect the move is part of an effort to push the Fed into cutting rates after it downgraded its language to calling the trade war merely a "simmer". Markets fell sharply on the news.

FINSUM : Trump is trying to push both China and the Fed. It will likely work with the former, as they don't have much of a choice if the economy looks vulnerable, but this is certainly not going to help China get back to the table.

  • stocks
  • Trump
  • fed
  • China
  • tariffs
  • rates
  • yields

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar