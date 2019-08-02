Beware the Trump-Powell Squeeze

(New York)

The market is going through a fit, and it is entirely self-induced. Firstly, the Fed hit markets with an unexpected lack of dovishness earlier this week. Then, just a day after, President Trump did what many feared he would-he announced another large round of tariff hikes on $300 bn of Chinese goods. Many suspect the move is part of an effort to push the Fed into cutting rates after it downgraded its language to calling the trade war merely a "simmer". Markets fell sharply on the news.

FINSUM : Trump is trying to push both China and the Fed. It will likely work with the former, as they don't have much of a choice if the economy looks vulnerable, but this is certainly not going to help China get back to the table.