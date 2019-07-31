Bet on the Mouse: Disney Stock Is an Easy Earnings Play

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some call it a safety stock; others see it as a company in decline. No matter how you look at Disney (NYSE: DIS ) stock, you can't deny that it represents one of the world's oldest and most recognized media and entertainment brands.

This is a company that has beaten EPS consensus estimates in three out of the last four quarters. Despite this, investors have a short memory and are worried that the upcoming earnings announcement will negatively impact the Disney stock price.

Is there justification for their concern that the Mouse won't make magic happen this time around?

Don't Fear the 'flix

The earnings announcement for Walt Disney stock is expected to take place on August 6, and practically everyone is expecting an earnings decline; their chief concern is competition from streaming standout Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ). Granted, there is a legitimate question whether Disney+, the company's new streaming service, can successfully compete with Netflix's wide and popular array of programming offerings.

And while Netflix has a leg up on Disney when it comes to original programming, we can't discount the astonishing backlog of evergreen content in Disney's catalog: all the "Star Wars" films, the Marvel movies, not to mention the Disney movies that kids love to watch over and over. So no, I'm not overly concerned about the Netflix threat; I believe that both companies can co-exist and cater to different demographics and tastes.

I Feel an Earnings Beat Coming for DIS Stock

Here are the numbers to watch for earnings day: analysts project quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, signifying a year-over-year decline of 5.9%; meanwhile, they're expecting $21.68 billion in revenues for the quarter. Zacks Consensus Estimates has been particularly pessimistic concerning Disney lately, releasing a year-over-year estimated change of -7.2%.

Those are mere projections, but let's look at the facts: the last time around, the consensus EPS estimate was $1.59 and they actually delivered $1.61 per share, for a positive surprise of $1.26 - not too bad.

As far as I'm concerned, beating up on Mickey might make for great headlines, but analysts have a knack for underestimating Disney's brand recognition, staying power, and persistent revenue-generating potential. In other words, I can easily envision another positive earnings surprise in the works.

Box-Office Hits Will Lift the Disney Stock Price

One domain in which Netflix can't compete with Disney (not yet, at least) is the box office, where the Mouse reigns supreme. Already in 2019, Disney has tied its own record for releasing the greatest number of billion-dollar-generating films in a single year.

As reported by L.A. Biz 's Annlee Ellingson, "The Lion King" is about to break the $1 billion mark, joining a roster of action-packed (and extremely lucrative) Disney blockbusters:

[M]ovies that have crossed the 10-digit threshold include "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion), "Captain Marvel" ($1.1 billion), "Aladdin" ($1 billion) and, as of today, "The Lion King," which ended Monday with $361 million in domestic ticket sales and almost $639 million in global box office.

With so many billion-dollar babies joining the Mickey Mouse Club, neither Netflix nor any cinematic upstart can touch Disney facility for capturing the imagination of fantasy fans worldwide.

The Bottom Line on Disney Stock

Although DIS stock isn't known for making big moves on earnings days, August 6 could prove to be an exception to the rule. Grab some popcorn and prepare for a surprise to the upside, I say - much like Mickey and friends, I think the numbers will bring a whole lot of smiles.

