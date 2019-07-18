Bet on Mispriced Stocks with These ETFs

(2:00) - Tobias Carlisle and His Investing Background

(6:15) - Overview of The Acquirers Fund: ZIG

(18:20) - Will Value Get Its Groove Back Anytime Soon?

(22:25) - Breaking Down The Acquirers Fund Short On Netflix

(26:00) - How Does ZIG Fit Into An Investor's Portfolio?

(30:45) - Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF: UTRN

(41:00) - How Does UTRN Fit Intro An Investor's Portfolio?

(44:00) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this special episode of ETF spotlight, we focus on two very innovative ETFs designed to identify mispriced stocks that have the greatest potential to rebound.

In the first part, my guest is Tobias Carlisle, founder and managing director of Acquirers Funds, and in the second part, I speak with West Virginia university professor Dr. Victor Chow.

Tobias is the creator of the Acquirer's Multiple . He is also the author of the books The Acquirer's Multiple, Concentrated Investing, Deep Value, and Quantitative Value.

The Acquirers Fund ZIG provides 130% long exposure to deeply undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals, and 30% short exposure to overvalued stocks with weak fundamentals.

Its top holdings include Micron MU and Bank of America BAC . Netflix NFLX is among the short components.

The Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF UTRN is a "buy the dip" fund based on the Chow Ratio . The proprietary algorithm seeks to identify stocks that have experienced a recent sharp decline but are expected to rebound quickly.

UTRN holds 25 stocks selected from the S&P 500 index, in almost equal weights. CF Industries CF , 3M MMM and PVH PVH are among the current top holdings.

Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

