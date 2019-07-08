Quantcast

Best-Performing ETFs Of The Year

Cinthia Murphy, Managing Editor, ETF.com

The best-performing ETFs of the year are a diverse group of funds, each rallying for different reasons in an environment marked by ongoing strong performance in risk assets and an insatiable investor appetite for safety.

On some level, just about everything seems to be working well this year. But in the first half of 2019, here are the top 10 ETF returns—a list that excluded leverage/inverse ETFs as well as exchange-traded notes.

Ticker

Fund

YTD Return

AUM (Millions)

TAN

Invesco Solar ETF

51.70%

$357

PBW

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

39.20%

$170

GREK

Global X MSCI Greece ETF

38.00%

$378

ARKG

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

37.65%

$429

PTF

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

37.60%

$210

AGT

iShares MSCI Argentina and Global Exposure ETF

36.70%

$26

UGA

United States Gasoline Fund LP

36.50%

$39

ARGT

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

36.30%

$94

CHIS

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF

36.00%

$2

IPO

Renaissance IPO ETF

35.00%

$51

Sources: FactSet, ETF.com; data as of July 1, 2019

Renewable energy ETFs are leading the pack this year. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) have returned as much as 40-51% year to date amid a favorable outlook for solar energy demand, and strong gains in solar-power-related stocks.

Other notable—perhaps surprising—ETFs in this list include Greece- and Argentina-focused funds, which have stood out this year. The former is gaining from a rebound from recent lows, buoyed by economic recovery and growing optimism in that country; the latter is seeing seasonal strength linked to upcoming elections.

Finally, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is rallying sharply despite the poor performance of the health care sector as a whole. The fund is bucking pressure on health stocks by focusing on companies that are supposed to help shape the sector’s future, including artificial intelligence, and companies on the forefront of clinical trials and diagnostics improvements.

Asset flows into ETF asset classes year to date also shows diverse appetite for both risk and safe assets, as seen below:

Asset Classes (Year to Date)

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

47,893.16

2,242,624.30

2.14%

International Equity

8,730.90

827,039.43

1.06%

U.S. Fixed Income

66,813.19

686,404.03

9.73%

International Fixed Income

8,414.46

77,732.95

10.82%

Commodities ETFs

172.07

68,499.95

0.25%

Currency

-353.13

1,441.96

-24.49%

Leveraged

-3,300.96

37,553.78

-8.79%

Inverse

3,317.87

11,882.25

27.92%

Asset Allocation

-217.88

9,683.95

-2.25%

Alternatives

619.40

4,538.85

13.65%

Total:

132,089.07

3,967,401.44

3.33%

