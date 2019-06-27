Best ETFs for 2019: Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Can Win

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This article is a part of InvestorPlace's Best ETFs for 2019 contest . Robert Waldo's pick for the contest is the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: SRVR ).

So far, my pick for InvestorPlace's Best ETFs contest, the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: SRVR ), has managed to stay in the No. 1 spot for the first half of 2019, trailed closely by Vince Martin's iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB ) pick and James Brumley's bet on the Powershares Water Resource Portfolio (NASDAQ: PHO ).

At the start of the year, I made my case for why I believe in the enduring strength of SRVR throughout 2019 and beyond and why I think it's the best ETF for 2019: It's a real-estate play on the 5G catalyst with holdings that will mostly succeed over the long-term, even without the inevitable 5G boost .

It's a win-win scenario at a time when we are facing countless uncertainties, and constant headlines about trade wars and an imminent recession are negatively affecting investors' psyches.

Why SRVR Will Remain a Winner

That's not to say investors shouldn't be concerned about these issues; rather, I think they should be taken into account when choosing the most appealing types of investments at the moment. And right now, not much can compare to a secure pick like SRVR that also has notable upside potential and a respectable 3.25% dividend .

The SRVR ETF might not soar 100% in one year, but so far, it has climbed 30% in 2019, and I expect it to keep inching higher in the months and years ahead as 5G technologies (and the required infrastructure to employ them) become more prominent and necessary.

So while it might not be an insanely sexy ETF with 30%-plus more upside potential this year, it still remains a reliable powerhouse that will not falter, while many other ETFs in this contest (and many of those that are not in it) will struggle.

In summary, the bullish case for SRVR still stands; as a result, SRVR remains one of the best ETFs in 2019, and I believe it will still hold the No. 1 position at the end of the year.

Robert Waldo is an Assistant Editor for InvestorPlace. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

