BEST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of BEST Inc (Symbol: BEST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.04, changing hands as high as $5.18 per share. BEST Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BEST's low point in its 52 week range is $3.77 per share, with $7.07 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.15.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »