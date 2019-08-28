Best Buy (BBY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Can Best Buy (BBY) replicate the level of success the market has seen in retailers Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Costco (COST)?

The electronics retailer is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before Thursday’s opening bell. Brick-and-mortar peers Target and Walmart were applauded recently for demonstrating they can leverage their scale and execute to withstand the lingering trade tensions that has hurt smaller competitors. On Thursday investors will want to see if Best Buy can do the same.

The company is slowly differentiating itself from with investments in omni-channel offerings as well as its transformation to its supply chain. Online growth, which in recent quarters has been solid, will also be an area of focus. The company’s online success suggests Best Buy will survive what was once considered an inevitable death at the hands of Amazon (AMZN). Best Buy is also scaling up its In-Home Advisor program, while also expanding the Total Tech Support members.

These moves, along with its increased use of technology and automation, are aimed at improving the customer experiences, while driving cost cuts. It’s also been a key differentiator when compared to Amazon. But with the new rounds of Chinese tariffs having been recently announced, Thursday’s results will be more about the guidance that the actual numbers themselves. While the consumer remains strong, the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the tariffs could cause management to be (understandably) conservative with their forecast. How will investors react?

In the three months that ended July, the Minnesota-based company is expected to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $9.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 91 cents per share on revenue of $9.38 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $5.69 per share would rise 6.8% year over year, while full-year revenue of the $43.6 billion would rise 1.7% year over year.

In the first quarter the company beat on both the top and the bottom lines, reporting an adjusted profit of $1.02 per share, which easily beat the 88 cents analysts were looking for, while Q1 revenue of $9.14 billion topped Street estimates by $500 million. The company reported a 1.3% rise in U.S. comparable sales which beat the consensus estimate of +0.9%. Comparable sales growth were driven by 10.5% rise in appliances. Just as impressive, Q1 online revenue rose 14.5% $1.31 billion to account for 15.4% of total domestic revenue.

The company also reported Q1 U.S. gross margin coming in at 23.7% of revenue, compared to 23.3% a year ago. That trend suggests that the company’s efficiency improvements are beginning to bear fruit. On Thursday investors will want to see the extent to which Best Buy can build on these numbers. The question, however, is what will the company say about full-year guidance and the impact the tariffs might have on business conditions.

That said, while concerns surrounding trade with China might be a near-term headwind, given the amount of electronics Best Buy sells that are sourced from China, the risk-reward on Best Buy is positive as the stock is priced at just 12 times forward earnings estimates of $5.69 per share, which is five points below the S&P 500 index. Add in a 3.00% dividend yield and Best Buy looks like a solid buy.