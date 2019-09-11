Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Berry Petroleum Corporation ( BRY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BRY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BRY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.55, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRY was $9.55, representing a -48.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.55 and a 25.99% increase over the 52 week low of $7.58.

BRY is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). BRY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BRY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.72%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.