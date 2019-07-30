Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.67, changing hands as low as $44.87 per share. Berry Global Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BERY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BERY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.50 per share, with $59.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.33.
