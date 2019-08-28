Berli Jucker sets pricing on Bt22bn bond

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (IFR) - Berli Jucker will open subscription to its five-tranche bond in early September to raise up to Bt22bn (US$719m).

The four-year tranche of up to Bt4bn will pay 3.00%, the five-year tranche of up to Bt7bn pays 2.65%, the six-year tranche of up to Bt3bn pays 2.86%, the eight-year tranche for up to Bt1bn pays 2.99% and the 10-year non-call five tranche of up to Bt7bn pays 3.32%.

Pricing on the four-year tranche was set earlier and at a higher yield as it is the only tranche being offered to the public.

Subscription will be held on September 5, when the final tranche sizes will be fixed.

The Thai consumer products maker, rated A+ by Tris, will use the proceeds to refinance a Bt22bn bond that will mature in September. Berli Jucker has another Bt30bn of bonds that mature in March and June.

Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank and Phatra Securities are joint lead managers.