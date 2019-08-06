Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BHLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.81, the dividend yield is 3.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHLB was $29.81, representing a -31.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.40 and a 15.68% increase over the 52 week low of $25.77.

BHLB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Heritage Financial Corporation ( HFWA ). BHLB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BHLB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

