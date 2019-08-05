Berkshire Hills Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BHLB

In trading on Monday, shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.38, changing hands as low as $29.70 per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BHLB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.77 per share, with $43.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.85.
