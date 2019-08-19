Berkshire Hathaway hires banks for SEC-registered yen bonds

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 19 (IFR) - Berkshire Hathaway, rated Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P), has hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mizuho for an SEC-registered yen-denominated benchmark bond issue.

The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate hasn't decided on the timing and the tenor of the issue, which will depend on market conditions.

If the bond is sold in Japan, it would be limited to qualified institutional investors who would only be allowed to transfer the bonds to other qualified institutional investors.

This will be the issuer's debut deal in yen, according to a banker on the deal.