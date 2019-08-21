Berkshire Hathaway eyes Global yen bond offering

Reuters





TOKYO, Aug 22 (IFR) - Warren Buffett'sBerkshire Hathaway, rated Aa2/AA (Moody's/S&P), is planning to make its debut in the yen market.

The conglomerate on Monday hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch and Mizuho for a potential benchmark yen-denominated SEC-registered senior unsecured bond issue.

Distribution of the bonds in Japan would be limited to qualified institutional investors, who would only be allowed to transfer the bonds to other qualified institutional investors.

The mandate announcement for the potential deal surprised bankers away, who questioned whether the bonds would draw strong investor demand and also why Berkshire needs yen, as most of its assets are believed to be in the US.

The yen bonds would have very low coupons, likely too low for Japanese investors, because of Berkshire's strong credit profile, they said.

"If you look at their US dollar bonds in the secondary market, their bonds with about six years to maturity are equivalent to just 10bp over yen offer-side swaps," said a banker away. With five-year yen offer-side swaps below -0.11% as of Thursday, the coupon would be below zero.

Another banker away calculated that Berkshire's 10-year yen bonds would have a coupon of only 0.05% if interpolated with its US dollar bonds with maturities of seven and 20 years. The banker and a Japanese asset manager told IFR that they think the coupon needs to be higher than 0.20% to draw Japanese investor demand, so Berkshire would need to pay some new issue premium.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Neither the mandate announcement nor the prospectus said whether the proceeds would be kept in yen or swapped into US dollars. Investors expect the pricing to come in early September.