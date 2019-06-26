Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. ( BHE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BHE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.15, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $24.15, representing a -20.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.45 and a 20.69% increase over the 52 week low of $20.01.

BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.