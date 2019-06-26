Belden Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/28/19, Belden Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BDC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.6875, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of BDC.PRB's recent share price of $81.98, this dividend works out to approximately 2.06%, so look for shares of BDC.PRB to trade 2.06% lower - all else being equal - when BDC.PRB shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.33%. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC.PRB shares, versus BDC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BDC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.6875 on Belden Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, Belden Inc's 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: BDC.PRB) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BDC) are up about 1.9%.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »