Quantcast

Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Weak Earnings, Will Comparable Sales Push Growth For Full Year?

By Trefis Team,

Shutterstock photo

Bed Bath & Beyond ( BBBY ) announced its Q1 2019 (ended May 2019) results on July 10, 2019, followed by a conference call with analysts. The company reported revenue in line with consensus at $2.6 billion in Q1 2019 (ended May 2019), a decrease of 6.6% y-o-y driven by declines in comparable sales. Earnings were reported at $-2.91, down from $0.32 in same period of the previous year. The fall was primarily due to the goodwill impairment cost of $401 million for the quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond reported $12 billion in Total Revenues in FY 2018. This included 5 revenue streams:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond : $7.9 billion in FY 2018 (65.9% of Total Revenues). This includes the revenue earned from the Bed Bath and Beyond Stores.
  • Christmas Tree Shops: $1.6 billion in FY 2018 (13.2% of Total Revenues). This includes the revenue earned from the Christmas Tree Shops.
  • Harmon & Harmon Face Values: $0.1 billion in FY 2018 (0.9% of Total Revenues). This includes the revenue earned from the Harmon & Harmon Face Values stores.
  • buybuy Baby: $1.3 billion in FY 2018 (11.1% of Total Revenues). This includes the revenue earned from the buybuy Baby stores.
  • World Market Stores: $1.1 billion in FY 2018 (8.8% of Total Revenues). This includes the revenue earned from the World Market Stores.

We have summarized our key expectations from the earnings announcement in our interactive dashboard - How Have Bed Bath & Beyond's ( BBBY ) Revenues & Expenses Trended Recent Quarters, And What Can We Expect For Full-Year 2020? In addition, here is more Consumer Discretionary data.

Key Factors Affecting Earnings:

Revenue expected to falter:

  • BBBY's Net sales for Q4 FY 2018 dropped compared to the same period in FY 2017 due to a decrease in comparable sales and was also impacted by one less week in the year compared to FY 2017. The retailer's comparable store sales declined in the mid-single-digit percentage range. In Q1 2019 (ended May 2019) Revenue was recorded at $2.6 billion, down by 6.6% y-o-y primarily due to the fall in comparable sales which was at 6.6%.
  • Total Revenues for Bed Bath & Beyond changed from $12.3 billion in 2017 to $12 billion in 2018; a decrease of of 2.6%. This was driven primarily by a decline in the company's store comparable sales. This compares with revenue growth of 1% in 2017 compared to 2016, 3% in 2016 compared to 2015.
  • Further, we expect revenue growth to be -3.5% in FY 2019 and -1.6% in FY 2020 driven by an expected decrease in comparable sales to about low/mid-single-digit percentage range, due to low same-store sales, partially offset by anticipated growth in digital channels as well as optimization of its coupon strategy.

Trend in Expenses:

  • Cost of Revenue has been consistently around 63-66% of Total Revenue, and we estimate the same to continue.
  • Total Expenses saw a big jump in Q4 FY 2018 due to a goodwill and a trade name impairments charge of $509 million which we saw again in Q1 2019 at $401 million, resulting in an overall Net loss for the quarter.

Full Year Outlook:

  • For the full year, we expect gross revenue to decrease by 3.5% to $11.6 billion in FY 2019 and a decrease of 1.6% in FY 2020, driven primarily by a decrease in comparable sales.
  • Gross margin is expected to decrease slightly to 33.6% in FY 2019 and FY 2020.

Trefis has a price estimate of $14 per share for BBBY's stock. The value is based on the expectation that the company will go through a decline in revenue and gross margins in the near future.

What's behind Trefis? See How it's Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams  | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards  and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , US Markets , Investing Ideas
Referenced Symbols: BBBY , BBY , COST , TGT , WMT


More from Trefis

Subscribe





Trefis
Contributor:

Trefis

Stocks












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar