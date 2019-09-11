Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( BBBY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BBBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.71, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBBY was $10.71, representing a -45.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.59 and a 46.51% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

BBBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated ( LEG ). BBBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports BBBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.76%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBBY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBBY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF ( RFV )

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF ( RYJ )

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ( EES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an decrease of -3.76% over the last 100 days. RFV has the highest percent weighting of BBBY at 2.05%.