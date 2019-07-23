Quantcast

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 7% of corporate staff, including COO

By Reuters

Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 7% of corporate staff, including COO


July 23 (Reuters) - Furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday its chief operating officer was departing as part of its move to cut 7% of corporate staff, following a review of office costs.

The company also decided to eliminate the COO position, which was held by Eugene Castagna. The layoffs include vice presidents, directors and managers at its headquarters in Union, New Jersey, and at other select locations, the company said.

The job cuts follow long-time Chief Executive Officer Steven Temares' departure in May, following pressure from activist investors, who cited the retailer's inability to grow sales and margins.

Shares of the company were down nearly 1% at $9.27 in mid-day trading.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BBBY


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar