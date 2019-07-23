Reuters

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 7% of corporate staff, including COO



July 23 (Reuters) - Furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday its chief operating officer was departing as part of its move to cut 7% of corporate staff, following a review of office costs.

The company also decided to eliminate the COO position, which was held by Eugene Castagna. The layoffs include vice presidents, directors and managers at its headquarters in Union, New Jersey, and at other select locations, the company said.

The job cuts follow long-time Chief Executive Officer Steven Temares' departure in May, following pressure from activist investors, who cited the retailer's inability to grow sales and margins.

Shares of the company were down nearly 1% at $9.27 in mid-day trading.

