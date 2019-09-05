Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $254.71, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $254.71, representing a -4.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $265.87 and a 22.09% increase over the 52 week low of $208.62.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.08%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEHS )

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF ( PFF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 7.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.48%.